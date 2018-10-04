A festival honoring the legacy of legendary Baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach is set to take over the Capitol Park Museum this Friday.

The festival, Bachtoberfest, is an outdoor, family-friendly concert event that invites guests to enjoy the music of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra under the stars. Make sure to pack your blankets or lawn chairs for the most comfortable listening experience. Limited covered seating will be available on a first-come basis.

Some of Bach’s most enduring works will be performed, including his Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 and Suite (Overture) No. 2.

While you’re soaking in the music in the shadow of the State Capitol, you’ll also be able to indulge in the beer and bratwurst available for purchase on-site.

Tickets to Bachtoberfest are $30 and can be purchased here. The concert will take place Friday, Oct. 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m. The Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St.