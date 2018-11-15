The Red Stick’s monthly open-air art market is turning 20! Stop by this Saturday to see what the Baton Rouge Arts Market has in store for its birthday celebration. Here’s a sneak preview: Performances by Of Moving Colors, Red Magnolia Theatre Company, For the Love of Dance Studios, musician Lauren Stefanski and Clay Achee and his puppets. There will also be some new faces among the vendor booths, including favorites from the Mid City Makers Market, Beyond the Garage and Denicola’s.

The market launched way back in 1998 as a small collection of local artisans meant to accompany the Red Stick Farmers Market. It has since evolved into a massive resource for local creatives, with more than 150 participating local artists offering everything from paintings and photography to pottery and furniture.

Artists report an average of $6,500 in annual income from the Baton Rouge Arts Market, making an impactful asset to the local art community.

To celebrate its milestone, the market will host special performances and activities at this weekend’s event. If you can’t make it, but still want to get some holiday shopping done, you should know that three more markets are slated for 2018: Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.

The Baton Rouge Arts Market’s 20th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 a.m.-noon, is free to attend. The market is at Fifth and Main streets. See the event post on Facebook here.