Film buffs rejoice: This week, Manship Theatre is giving you a chance to see three somewhat hard-to-find movies. Check out what it’s offering:

‘Three Identical Strangers’

The pitch for Three Identical Strangers is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing ones you’re going to hear for a film this year. The documentary follows a set of triplets who were adopted at a young age by separate families—each of them grew up unaware that they had brothers. Their separation was the result of a “nature versus nurture” study aiming to track the development of identical siblings brought up in different environments.

At the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Three Identical Strangers won the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Storytelling.

Manship Theatre will screen Three Identical Strangers tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are $9.50 and can be purchased here.

‘Rodents of Unusual Size’

This one should hit close to home. Rodents of Unusual Size is a documentary highlighting nutria, Louisiana’s famous “swamp rats,” and their invasion of our coastline—and, of course, their subsequent contributions to coastal erosion.

Manship Theatre will also host a live acoustic performance by Lost Bayou Ramblers before the film and a Q&A session with the filmmakers after the credits roll.

Manship Theatre will screen Rodents of Unusual Size Sunday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $9.50 and can be purchased here.

‘Eighth Grade’

Serving as the feature film directorial debut of standup comedian and YouTube sensation Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade follows an introverted teenage girl navigating the last week of her tumultuous eighth grade year.

You may have heard of Eighth Grade thanks to the rave reviews it’s been receiving from critics and audiences alike since its premier: It currently sports a 98% “Certified Fresh” rating on review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes. Elsie Fisher, who stars in the film, has likewise received widespread acclaim for her performance.

Manship Theatre will screen Eighth Grade Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $9.50 and can be purchased here (Wednesday) or here (Thursday).