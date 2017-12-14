John Boyega in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Courtesy Walt Disney Pictures

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters tonight, Dec. 14. Before the show, refresh your memory with a mini movie marathon at the Varsity Theatre.

The Varsity will screen two Star Wars films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode VII the Force Awakens. Rogue One will begin at 6 p.m., with The Force Awakens following at 8:30 p.m.

The Last Jedi, the second film of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, tells the story of Rey, a Force-sensitive scavenger who joins Luke Skywalker on an action-packed adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis and the late Carrie Fisher.

The Varsity will offer drink specials throughout the night, and The Chimes will have its full menu available to-go.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The marathon will end around 11:15 p.m., giving viewers just enough time to make their way from the Varsity to a movie theater for a late-night showing.

The Varsity is at 3353 Highland Road. Attendees must be 18 or older. Cover is free.