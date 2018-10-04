Let’s do the time warp again! This Friday, you can catch a special screening of everyone’s favorite sci-fi horror comedy musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, complete with a “shadowcast”—that is, a live cast will perform along with the film as it’s rolling on the big screen.

Released in 1975, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the ultimate cult classic, with dedicated fans around the globe. While it was met with mixed critical reviews upon its initial release, it quickly became famous as a “midnight movie” in which audiences participate with the film as it’s screened.

Now, more than four decades after it debuted, it is still screened regularly throughout the world, especially around Halloween. In fact, it’s the longest-running theatrical release in film history.

The film follows a young engaged couple whose car breaks down near a mysterious castle, where they seek help. Inside, they encounter a wide range of eccentric characters, chief among them Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad scientist and “alien transvestite” from Transsexual Transylvania who has spawned the perfect man in his laboratory.

At Manship Theatre’s upcoming screenings of the film, local shadowcast troupe Terrible Thrills will bring the classic film’s “sights, frights and sensual delights” to life. The film is rated R, so those younger than 17 will need to tag along with a parent or guardian.

Manship Theatre will screen The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, Oct. 5, and Friday, Oct. 12. Purchase tickets for either show for $11 here. The screenings kick off at 10 p.m. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.