Venture through the Land of the Dead at the Main Library at Goodwood’s special screening of the critically acclaimed Pixar movie Coco this Friday.

Coco follows Miguel, a young aspiring musician whose family has an age-old ban on music. He somehow finds himself in the Land of the Dead and sets out in search of his great-great-grandfather, a renowned singer.

The film was a smash hit both critically and at the box office. Over the course of its theater run, it grossed an impressive $807.1 million.

At last year’s Academy Awards ceremony, Coco took home two Oscars for Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature Film. Listen to “Remember Me,” the award-winning song from the film, here.

The Main Library at Goodwood’s screening of Coco is free to attend and will take place in the library’s plaza, so bring along some lawn chairs or picnic blankets.

The screening will take place Friday, Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Check out the trailer for Coco below: