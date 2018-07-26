A still from Calico Pictures' 'The Drummer and the Keeper'

Feature-length films, short films, music and more will be showcased at the Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival at Manship Theatre this weekend. If you’re a film buff, this is an event you won’t want to miss—many of the featured films will be difficult to find elsewhere.

Founded in 2009 by the Baton Rouge Irish Club, the festival highlights Irish talent, promotes cultural diversity and encourages collaboration between individuals and businesses in Louisiana and Ireland.

The two-day festival kicks off Friday, July 27, at 7 p.m. with its Wee Irish Film Night. Here, an $8.50 ticket gets you access to 10 or more short film screenings, music, refreshments and a cash bar. At the end of the night, audience members will vote for their favorite short film—the winner will take home the festival’s annual O’Kalem Award on Saturday evening.

Purchase tickets to Friday’s Wee Irish Film Night here.

The second day of the festival, an all-day affair Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., will feature five feature-length films.

The day starts with a free screening of Walt Disney’s Darby O’Gill and the Little People at 10 a.m., followed by an Irish dancing performance by the students of New Orleans’ Muggivan School of Irish Dance.

The rest of the day will include ticketed screenings of five feature-length Irish films, such as Zoo, Maze and Song of Granite. See a full schedule of festival events and screenings here. You’ll need to purchase $8.50 tickets to each screening, or to whichever films sound up your alley—get yours here.

Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

See the trailer for Zoo and Maze below: