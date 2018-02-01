Nashville-based band Judah & The Lion combines a host of different sounds and genres for a truly unique experience that can only be described as a melting pot of music. Tonight, Feb. 1, catch them live and in concert at the Varsity Theatre.

Since its founding in 2011, Judah & The Lion released two full-length albums. Their most recent, Folk Hop ‘N Roll, was released in 2016 and combines “fuzz bass, distorted banjo riffs, hip-hop percussion and super-sized melodies,” as stated on their website.

Over the course of its career, Judah & The Lion has performed with folk greats such as Mat Kearney, Ben Rector and Drew Holcomb. Tonight, the band will be joined in concert by two-man electrofolk band Tall Heights.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased here. Attendees must be 18 or older.

The Varsity Theater is at 3353 Highland Road.