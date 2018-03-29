This Saturday night, head to Spanish Moon for a punk rock concert by three talented bands: Loudness War, Bike Thiefs and Loose Jack.

Baton Rouge-based band Loudness War performs in the garage rock genre. The band has released five albums. Their latest, Warm Fizz, was released in October 2017.

Three-piece band Bike Thiefs, hailing from Toronto, Canada, specializes in alternative punk rock. The band has released four albums. Their most recent, Lean Into It, was released in September 2017.

Loose Jack is a four-piece punk rock band out of Baton Rouge.

Loudness War, Bike Thiefs and Loose Jack will play at Spanish Moon this Saturday, March 31. Doors will open at 9 p.m. The show will start at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Find out more here.

Spanish Moon is at 1109 Highland Road. Attendees must be 18 or older.