This Saturday, head to the River Center to see the Katt with more than nine lives: Katt Williams.

As a teenager, Williams set out on his own, moving from his native Ohio to Florida. In the late ’90s, he rose to fame as a comedian and began performing in clubs throughout the nation. He went on to appear on BET’s ComicView and in two comedy specials, Katt Williams: Live: Let a Playa Play and The Pimp Chronicles, Pt. 1, which helped thrust him into comedic stardom.

His comic routine is poignant, albeit polarizing. He covers a laundry list of topics, including black culture, racism, recreational drug use and politics.

He has also found success as a singer, rapper and an actor, starring in movies like Norbit, TV shows such as My Wife and Kids and several more comedy specials. His most recent special, Katt Williams: Great America, hit Netflix in January.

Williams will perform at the Raising Cane’s River Center at 8 p.m. this Saturday, April 21. Tickets range in price from $52 to $125 and may be purchased here. The River Center is at 275 South River Road.