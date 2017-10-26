Spend your Sunday afternoon with Tamino, Papageno and Pamina on their quest for love and knowledge in Mozart’s classic fairytale, The Magic Flute, presented by Opera Louisiane’s Young People’s Opera Program.

Opera Louisiane aims to culturally enrich the community, provide professional performance opportunities for Louisiana artists and educate area school children. Young People’s Opera Program, now in its 10th year, brings opera to more than 3,000 area students annually.

Guided by the Sun King, and with assistance from the magic flute, Prince Tamino and his quirky sidekick Papageno will journey to save Princess Pamina from the evil clutches of the Queen of the Night. Children and adults alike will be dazzled by the dynamic singing, dancing and scenery of this “mythical wonderland.”

Attendees are encouraged to join in on the fun by wearing their own costumes. Stick around after the show for a round of trick-or-treating and a chance to meet the characters.

Opera Louisiane’s performance of The Magic Flute begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Raising Cane’s River Center. Tickets are $18 for adults and may be purchased here. College students with valid ID and children 18 and younger get in free. Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road.