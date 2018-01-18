Musician, actor, producer and philanthropist Trombone Shorty will play at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge this Saturday night, Jan. 20.

Trombone Shorty, born Troy Andrews, made his way onto the music scene at age of 4, when he appeared with musician Bo Diddley at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest. By time he was 6, he was a bandleader and has continued to rise through the ranks since.

He has performed with Aerosmith, U2, Lenny Kravitz, Green Day, Steven Tyler and LeAnn Rimes, among others. In 2012, he performed at the White House in celebration of Black History Month, and in 2014, he performed at the 56th Grammy Awards.

Trombone Shorty will appear in concert with his band Orleans Avenue. The band’s most recent album, Parking Lot Symphony, was released last year.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue performs at L’Auberge this Saturday, Jan. 20. The show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased here.

L’Auberge is at 777 Lauberge Ave. Concert-goers must be 21 or older.