Support a handful of local up-and-comers at a Mid City Ballroom show this Saturday, Jan. 6.

Attendees can expect performances from four young Louisiana talents: Mr. San Francisco, Shrugs, Michael Armstead and Shipwrecked. This show will serve as a reunion for Mr. San Francisco, a local indie-pop band.

Shrugs is a female-fronted quartet out of Lafayette. The group combines modern folk, post-folk and ambient influences for a truly unique sound.

Christian rapper Armstead has had a passion for music since childhood. His music is driven by his faith, but comes with a modern twist. Read 225‘s interview with Armstead here.

Shipwrecked is a four-piece emo-revival band. The group had its first official concert in April 2017.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $7 in advance and will be $10 at the door, cash only. Purchase tickets in advance here.

Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.