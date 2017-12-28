Destress from the holidays at two local film screenings this weekend. Tonight, Manship Theatre shows The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Head back to Manship on Friday or Saturday for a screening of Lady Bird.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer, starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan, will be shown tonight, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m. The Manship Theatre bar will open at 6 p.m.

The film is a psychological horror story of Steven, who, after befriending a young boy, is faced with an unthinkable sacrifice.

Lady Bird will be shown Friday and Saturday, Dec. 29 and 30. The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, is a much-lighter coming-of-age story of a high school senior who has a turbulent relationship with her mother.

The film stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. Lady Bird, having received four Golden Globe nominations, has been met with raving reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Friday’s Lady Bird showing will begin at 7 p.m. with the bar opening at 6 p.m., and Saturday’s showing will begin at 2 p.m. with the bar opening at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $9.50 for each film and may be purchased here.The Manship Theatre is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.