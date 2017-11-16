DMX “gon’ give it to ya” at his Varsity Theatre concert tomorrow, Nov. 17.

The New York rapper, best known for hits like “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” “Where the Hood At” and “Party Up (Up in Here),” has released seven albums. His most recent, Undisputed, came out in 2012. Over the course of his nearly 30-year career, he has been nominated for five MTV Music Video Awards, three Grammy Awards and has won two American Music Awards. He has also appeared in a variety of films, including Romeo Must Die and Cradle 2 The Grave.

Doors will open 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. DMX will go on shortly afterwards. Concert-goers must be 18 or older.

Tickets are $39.50 and are available here. The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.