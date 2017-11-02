Seven-piece modern country tribute band 90 Degrees West will be giving a lively finale to this year’s Sunday in the Park series this weekend.

Sunday in the Park, hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and partly sponsored by 225, is a free outdoor concert series. The series is held each spring and fall and showcases music from across Louisiana in a fun, family-friendly environment.

A typical 90 Degrees West show includes impressive sound and lights to match the band’s intense energy.

The band covers artists like Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Lady Antebellum and Carrie Underwood but also has an extensive library of original music.

On Sunday, Stroubes and Capital City Grill will have food available for purchase. Manship Theatre at The Shaw Center for the Arts’ outdoor full bar will be serving happy hour specials and classic brunch cocktails.

Sunday in the Park is 2-5 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 5. The concert will be held at the Riverfront Plaza Levee Stage at 300 South River Road.