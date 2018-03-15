Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour makes a stop in Baton Rouge tomorrow night, March 16.

TobyMac has been a part of the music scene since the late ’80s. He performed with band dc Talk until 2001, when he left to pursue a solo career. Since going solo, he has released seven albums.

His most recent album, THIS IS NOT A TEST, was released in 2015. He uses his music to address issues in society, such as racial tolerance and diversity.

Over the course of his career, he has won six Grammys, two Billboard Music Awards and one American Music Award. He has sold more than 10 million albums.

TobyMac is joined on the tour by fellow Christian artists Mandisa and Danny Gokey, who appeared on the fifth and eighth seasons of American Idol respectively; Ryan Stevenson, who has been playing worship music for 20 years; four-piece band Finding Favour; and rapper Aaron Cole.

Ticket prices vary and may be purchased here.

TobyMac will perform at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena at 7 p.m. tomorrow, March 16. The River Center is at 275 South River Road.