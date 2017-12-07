Tonight, honor the late music legend Buddy Holly by heading to the Raising Cane’s River Center for Buddy—the Buddy Holly Story, the “world’s most successful rock ‘n’ roll musical.”

Broadway in Baton Rouge is presenting the show, which is now in its 27th year. The show, presented in two acts, tells the story of Holly’s rise to fame, his role in pioneering the rock ‘n’ roll genre, and the impact he had on music throughout the course of his all-too-short career. Buddy features more than 20 of Holly’s greatest hits, including “Peggy Sue,” “Everyday” and “That’ll Be The Day.”

Tickets range in price from $35-$60. Purchase tickets here. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Dec. 7, at the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 River Road S.