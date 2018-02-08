This Sunday, Feb. 11, head to the Varsity Theater for a little nostalgia as Gin Blossoms celebrates the 25th anniversary of its platinum album, New Miserable Experience.

The alternative rock band formed in 1987 but didn’t achieve mainstream success until 1992 when they released New Miserable Experience. Gin Blossoms will perform the album in its eternity, which includes hits like “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You.”

They broke up in 1997 but got back together in 2002 and have released two albums since, Major Lodge Victory and No Chocolate Cake.

They have appeared on several late-night TV shows such as Saturday Night Live and The Late Show with David Letterman, in the closing credits of Wayne’s World 2 and on the Summerland Tour, an annual touring rock and roll festival.

Gin Blossoms will be joined in concert by pop/rock/funk band BURNHOUSE and cover band Sofa Kings.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Purchase here.

Gin Blossoms perform at the Varsity Theatre this Sunday night, Feb. 11. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. The Varsity is at 3353 Highland Road.