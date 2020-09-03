Hurricane Laura ripped through parts of southwest Louisiana and Texas last week, and its 150 mile-per-hour winds made it the strongest hurricane to strike Louisiana in over a century. As our neighbors in the Lake Charles area rebuild, there are so many ways we in Baton Rouge can help out—from buying a meal to supplying toiletries.

On Tuesday, we put together a list of organizations and locations in and around Baton Rouge organizing donation drives to help hurricane victims. We received so many responses from locals about other ways to help out and more donation drives to contribute to, so we have since updated that list with more information.

Click here to see the list and let us know in the comments of that story of any other opportunities for people to help out.