Capital Region entrepreneurs are launching Founders Fest

Local communications coach and entrepreneur Abbey Lovett, along with a group of local business founders, is launching Founders Fest 2025 next month—a new event aimed at celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in Baton Rouge.

Lovett, who launched Pathos Collective last year, says she was inspired to create the event after Nexus Louisiana announced it would replace its annual Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week (BREW) with the Nexus Technology Cup, a three-day competition for tech innovators to present their software and hardware projects. Lovett emphasizes that Founders Fest is not intended to compete with the Technology Cup but to fill the gap left by BREW’s absence, offering local founders a chance to connect with one another and access resources.

“We just see this as an opportunity to add to what (Nexus is) doing without sacrificing the opportunity to connect and pour into one another,” Lovett says. “There’s no animosity from my perspective, and if (Nexus) wanted to come in and participate and speak on what they’re doing, we’re open to it.”

Founders Fest will take place May 28-29 and will be split into two parts. The first day will feature speakers and panelists focused on helping entrepreneurs gain clarity on the next steps for their businesses. On the second day, Chris Meaux, founder of WAITR and now QiMana, will walk attendees through his “Napkin to Nasdaq” framework, teaching founders how to take their businesses from idea to exit.

“I want to help business owners understand what it takes,” Meaux says, noting he wants to give his “Napkin to Nasdaq” presentation along the Gulf Coast. “I’m going to give them a drink-through-a-firehose understanding in one day so entrepreneurs know what to expect when running a business.

The location for Founders Fest will be announced closer to the event. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.

