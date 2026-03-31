Nine Capital Region spots serving Easter Sunday brunch

Whether you’re attending a church service, spending time with friends and family or relaxing at home, you’ll probably need some food to fuel your Easter weekend.

Luckily, your Easter Sunday plans can include brunch at one of the Capital Area’s great eateries. This Sunday, April 5, several restaurants and venues will be open and serving brunch to hungry celebrants.

Did we miss an Easter brunch menu? Send menu information to [email protected]. Check with the restaurants for the latest availability before going.

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Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro

6171 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro is serving a special brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The buffet includes a variety of Louisiana-inspired favorites, brunch classics and holiday specialties.

Guests arriving between 9 and 11 a.m. can enjoy a complimentary cocktail, and $4 mimosas can be purchased for all brunch enjoyers over 21.

Make a reservation here.

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The Gregory

150 Third St.

Enjoy brunch from 10 am to 2 p.m. at The Gregory inside the Watermark Hotel.

Order from a menu of breakfast classics like shrimp and grits and beignets, as well as lunchtime choices like soups, salads and burgers. Don’t forget to check the drink menu for mimosas, spritzes and Bloody Marys.

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Make a reservation online to secure your spot.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

5252 Corporate Blvd.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse will be open for lunch starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The lunchtime menu consists of starters, salads and sandwiches, as well as entrees like ahi tuna steak and filet mignon.

Make a reservation to reserve your spot here.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar

7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar at the Renaissance Baton Rouge is serving breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can order from their regular lunch menu.

The breakfast menu consists of omelets, biscuits, waffles and more. For lunchtime, guests can choose from a selection of small plates, soups, salads and handhelds.

Reservations can be made online here.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

7321 Corporate Blvd.

Fleming’s Steakhouse is offering a special two-course brunch on Easter. The brunch menu starts at $38 per guest, and their regular dinner menu will also be available all day.

Dishes on the brunch menu include Sliced Tenderloin and French Onion Frittata, Shellfish Louie Salad and surf and turf selections.

Make your reservation online to secure a table.

City Cafe

4710 O’Neal Ln., Ste. 113

City Cafe is serving a special Easter brunch menu on Sunday.

Along with regular entrees, they will have breakfast favorites like grits, breakfast sausage, waffles and omelets. Guests can also order champagne and Bloody Marys.

Call the restaurant at (225)753-4420 to make a reservation.

Restaurant 1796

7747 S. Hwy. 61, St. Francisville

Easter brunch at Restaurant 1796 in St. Francisville includes three courses of classic brunch and lunch foods, as well as dessert, from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The brunch consists of three courses with three options per course. Dishes include Gulf seafood, hearth-grilled steak and rich desserts.

Tickets begin at $12 per guest. Both child and adult ticlets are available.

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque

BRQ’s classic brunch will be served on Easter Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can choose from a menu of seafood, barbecue and breakfast favorites like omelettes, biscuits and gravy and chicken and waffles. Plus, don’t forget to check their special brunch cocktail menu.

BRQ is located at 10423 Jefferson Hwy. Reserve your spot online now.

Crowne Plaza

4728 Constitution Ave.

The Crowne Plaza Executive Center is hosting Easter brunch featuring a diverse menu this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The price for an adult is $75, and for children it is $45. This purchase includes a complimentary welcome mimosa for adults.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Crowne Plaza at (225)925-2244.