Mar. 1 + 2

225 Fest is back with a weekend-long party at BREC’s Airline Highway Park. In its third year, this festival will pack in all there is to taste, see and do in the Red Stick. Expect art vendors, food trucks, activities for the whole family and live entertainment that can only be found in the Capital Region. 225fest.com

Mar. 1-4

The 2025 Mardi Gras season goes out with a bang. While many of the local parades have rolled, some of the biggest Capital Region events take place this month.

Mar. 1: Spanish Town Mardi Gras (Baton Rouge); Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival; Royal Krewe of Royalty (Plaquemine); and Krewe de Chemin Neuf (St. Francisville)

Mar. 2: Krewe of Comogo (Plaquemine); Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks (Port Allen); and Livonia Carnival Association

Mar. 3: Krewe of Shenandoah (Baton Rouge)

Mar. 4: Community Center Carnival (Pointe Coupee) and New Roads Lions Carnival

Mar. 3

Celebrate Lundi Gras with your little ones at Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s Mardi Gras at the Museum. Attendees can create masks, decorate king cakes and see a parade. knockknockmuseum.org

Mar. 15

Kelly, olive, emerald, sage or mint. Any will do. Don your best shade for the Wearin’ of the Green Parade. Dozens of floats, dancing troupes and marching bands will sham-rock from Hundred Oaks Avenue down Perkins Road. wearinofthegreen.com

Mar. 22

Bring an appetite downtown for the Louisiana Red Beans & Rice Heritage and Music Festival. This packed day includes a kick-off brunch, a red beans and rice cook-off, a car show and celebrity guest appearances. louisianaredbeansandricefest.org

Mar. 29

Stud the sky with colorful kites at the Kite Festival. There will be kite contests, plus music, food vendors and entertainment at BREC’s Hartley/Vey Park at Gardere. gardereinitiative.org

Mar. 30

Sample bites from local eateries at Taste of Mid City benefitting Kids’ Orchestra. Presented by Franklin Associates and The Executive Center, this food festival allows chefs to show off their best for a good cause and compete to be named “fan favorite.” Find it on Facebook

Arts Agenda

All month

Take a look at local music festival history at a new West Baton Rouge Museum exhibit. “The Blues Festival Posters Through the Years“ showcases the event’s past posters created by Louisiana artists. westbatonrougemuseum.org

Thursdays are rocking over at the Rock N Rowe spring concert series kicking off March 6. Grab a chair and head out to Perkins Rowe’s Town Square to catch acts like Cool Beans, The Michael Foster Project, Travis Matte & The Zydeco Kingpins and After 8. perkinsrowe.com/rocknrowe

Mar. 1

Fresh off his first successful live podcast tour, viral TikToker and podcaster Jake Shane brings his Live with Jake Shane show to the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts. Prepare for a night of laughs—and maybe even some special guests. theatre.raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Mar. 2

Nebraska-born indie rockers Bright Eyes takes the stage at Chelsea’s Live. The band will play old favorites from its ’90s and ‘00s run, along with songs from its 2024 release, Five Dice, All Threes. chelseaslive.com

Mar. 7, 9, 14-16 + 20-23

Grab your leg warmers, lace up those roller skates and glide over to Theatre Baton Rouge for a production of Xanadu. Based on the 1980 cult classic film, this musical follows Greek muses and their quest to help a struggling artist open a roller disco. theatrebr.org

Mar. 15

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? You might be asking yourself both questions after seeing a live performance from the Killer Queen tribute band at L’Auberge Casino Hotel. lbatonrouge.com

Mar. 19

Enjoy an evening of live music with the latest installment of the River City Jazz Masters series, featuring a collab between Yellowjackets and jazz vocalist Kurt Elling, presented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the Manship Theatre. artsbr.org

Mar. 29

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is bringing Hollywood to the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts. A Night at the Movies: The Sounds of Cinema highlights iconic scores from flicks like The Wizard of Oz, The Godfather, Rocky, Aladdin and Star Wars. brso.org

On the road

New Orleans

March 4: Krewe of Zulu and Krewe of Rex, mardigrasneworleans.com

March 15: Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade, irishchannelno.org

March 27–29: New Orleans Book Festival, bookfest.tulane.edu

Acadiana

March 2: Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade, iberiatravel.com

March 8 + 9: Louisiana Comic Con, lacclft.com

March 14 + 15: Celtic Bayou Festival, celticbayoufestival.com

This article was originally published in the March 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.