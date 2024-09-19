The buzzy new Red Stick Flavor Fest has been delayed by the hurricane, but organizers will reschedule

The introduction of a new food truck festival generated quite a buzz on social media this summer. Now, Red Stick Flavor Fest organizers say they are prepared to announce a postponement. Hurricane Francine damaged the grounds and structures at 6955 Florida Blvd., where the festival was set to be staged next Saturday, Sept. 28. It’s the second delay for the event, which previously moved its August rollout.

Once a new date is set, guests can expect a family-friendly showcase of Capital Region food vendors and a lineup of live music.

Gonzales-based Wings on the Run will serve up chicken wings with its signature secret sauce. Clutch City Cluckers will sling chicken sandwiches and shrimp shish kabobs. Griffin Cafe will travel from Geismar with its fried ribs and signature shrimp burger. The Creole Catering food truck will prep a shrimp Creole surf and turf with grilled fish. Addis-based You Fork’n Right will plate up chicken-and-sausage jambalaya with a smoked turkey wing. There will be plenty of other food trucks, too. To ensure a broad variety, all food trucks were approved under the condition that they bring custom items and that no two trucks will share the same dish.

Live entertainers in a range of genres, including hip-hop, Latin, pop, country, blues and jazz, will take the stage. The Jovin Webb Experience will headline, and there will also be performances by Jay Lewis, Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers, Marjon, Kris Brooks, Ivy Lo and more. There will be an all-female, one-hour local talent segment to highlight local up-and-coming Louisiana women artists.

Local collective Ellemnop.Art will showcase artwork themed around the music, including work from a live painter.

A health and wellness zone will cater to all ages, with Walgreens providing vaccinations, CareSouth donating school supplies to children and Metro Health providing sexual education.

“We came up with this vision to create the aura of what Louisiana is,” says coordinator Isaiah Armstrong. “What better way to bring Louisiana culture together than actually bringing Louisiana culture together?”

Follow it on Instagram at @redstickflavorfest for updates.