BRtistic Festival returns to feature the ‘hidden gem’ artists of the city

The creators of BRtistic festival will gather a group of local artists to showcase the essence of Baton Rouge this weekend, Oct. 15-16, at Beauvoir Park.

“The city deserves it,” Pteryx, creator and operator of BRtistic, said. “There’s so many talented souls in the city that there’s no way we couldn’t bring them together.”

Pteryx has worked as an artist since he was a teenager. He said he feels Baton Rouge art is showcased as only jazz and blues, when there is so much more to it.

Both days will begin with a yoga session by Leela Yoga Lifestyle. Live music will begin shortly after and live painting by various local artists will be displayed throughout festival grounds.

Pteryx said a mix of swamp surf, experimental, southern rock, electronic and indie music is included in the lineup. And School of Rock’s house band of students will perform a full-length set on Sunday.

“It’s going to be awesome to see this next generation hopping on this dream that they have,” Pteryx said.

The festival will also offer tarot readings and face paintings. Food vendors will be present, and guests will receive raffle tickets in exchange for canned goods, which with the help of the Baton Rouge Food Bank will support Hurricane Ian relief in Florida.

A huge paint canvas will be onsite for guests to free paint on. Paint supplies will be available, while guests are also encouraged to bring any special supplies they wish to use. Last year’s communal canvas is now displayed inside Tin Roof Brewery.

“There’s an eclectic mix of things that you might not usually see around here—the hidden gems of the city,” Pteryx said.

“It’s really the city gifting itself with what it didn’t know it has,” he continued.

Additionally, this year’s event is going all out on with Halloween theme. An after party will be held at Ivar’s Bar & Grill at 10 p.m., complete with a costume contest and a grand prize awarded to the winner.

The second BRtisitc festival was originally scheduled for May but was pushed back to October due to weather circumstances. Pteryx said they were able to add much more to the event with the extra time, and members and contributors are especially excited for this year’s festival.

Last year’s event was pre-recorded due to COVID restrictions. Pteryx described it as a “glorified watch party” at Tin Roof Brewery. But this year, everyone gets to get up on stage and perform with audiences attending in person.

“Everyone that is involved has been nothing short of an extremely potent chemical reaction,” he said. “It would not be the same without them. I am very lucky to have that advent of people.”

Single day passes are $30 and weekend passes are $55. Purchase tickets here. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive.