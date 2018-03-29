Tomorrow night, celebrate art, music and community while supporting local creatives at the fourth annual Art Night.

Art Night serves as a platform for local artists and musicians, giving them the opportunity to come together and showcase their talents.

Through this event at local bar The Smiling Dog, organizers hope to not only inspire but also spread art, music, healing and love. Art Night helps many creatives take their passion for art from a hobby to a career.

More than 20 vendors will be displaying their original works, which will include handcrafted jewelry, oil and acrylic paintings, handmade soap, mixed media artwork, headbands, drawings, wood engravings, charcoal work and essential oil blends.

The event will also feature live music from guitarist Norbert Redmond, rapper Brandon Pari$, banjoist/guitarist Adam Hollowell and jam-fusion band Inspiracy Theory. Artists Joseph Turpin and Victor Pierre LeBlanc will be creating art live on the spot.

The event is free, but attendees must be 21 or older.

Art Night will kick off at 9 p.m. tomorrow night, March 30. The event will be held at The Smiling Dog, at 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.