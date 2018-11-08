It’s getting wild at Perkins Rowe this Saturday.

At Wild Day at the Rowe, Perkins Rowe’s semi-annual family-friendly outdoor party, kids will be able to meet ambassador animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo, including armadillos, owls, turtles and more.

A handful of children’s activities will also be available, such as face painting, corn hole games and more. Live music by DJ Bob will be provided.

The shopping center’s fall edition of Wild Day at the Rowe promises “more animals and more activities.” So if you’re looking for a fun bonding experience with your little one, here you go.

Wild Day at the Rowe will take place at Perkins Rowe on Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event is free to attend. Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.