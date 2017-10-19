Come one, come all. BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo’s biggest event of the year, Boo at the Zoo, is here.

Boo at the Zoo is a “merry-not-scary” Halloween event and, come Saturday, will transform the zoo into a trick-or-treating extravaganza.

Event-goers are encouraged to come in costume and visit treat stations as they make their way around the zoo. The event also boasts a variety of other festive activities, including a spooky train ride, hay maze, enchanted swamp and an “EdZooCation” station.

Take a spooky train ride on the Cypress Bayou Railroad. As you travel through the bayou, keep your eyes peeled for classic Halloween characters.

Just like the event, the hay maze is “merry-not-scary.” Entrance to the maze is $1. Proceeds will benefit the zoo.

The enchanted swamp is one of the zoo’s newest attractions. The swamp, located throughout the Otter Cabin and adjacent boardwalks, enables visitors to let their imagination run “wild” as they take in the magical scenery.

The “EdZooCation station” is a hands-on animal extravaganza and will feature shows at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Between shows, zoo educators and volunteers will be available for games and other activities.

Regular zoo admission applies. Adults and teens can enter for $8.75, seniors for $7.75, children ages two to 12 for $5.75, and children ages 1 and younger for free.

Boo at the Zoo will be held this weekend and next, Oct. 21-22 and 28-29. Admission gates are open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Grounds close at 5 p.m. BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Rd.