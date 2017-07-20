BREC’s Movie in the Park series continues tonight, July 20, with Disney’s Moana at Flanacher Neighborhood Park.

Join your neighbors and BREC for this family movie night under the stars. Popcorn and other concessions will be available for purchase, but you are welcome to bring your own snacks. Use last month’s outdoor movie guide for ideas on what to bring.

In the event of rain, the movie will be moved to the gym. As always, the movie begins at dusk, and goes from around 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Flanacher Neighborhood Park is at 864 Flanacher Road in Zachary.