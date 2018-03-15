Tomorrow, head out to Emo Night at Spanish Moon to prove that it wasn’t just a phase.

The event, channeling classic emo vibes, promises a night of nostalgia for concertgoers. Emo rock is characterized by an emphasis on emotional expression. It emerged in the 1980s during the hardcore punk movement, but didn’t enter mainstream culture until the early 2000s.

New Orleans-based rock band Paris Avenue will perform. The group, made up of Joseph Imbraguglio, Drake Ferry and Ray Boudreaux, formed in 2014. Their debut EP, Just Friends, was released in October 2017.

After Paris Avenue’s performance, DJ Dan Lion will be spinning angsty emo tunes.

Attendees are encouraged to break out the eyeliner, nail polish, VANS and skinny jeans. Presale tickets are $8 and may be purchased here. You can also get a ticket at the door for $10, cash only.

Emo Night kicks off at 10 p.m. tomorrow, March 16, at Spanish Moon. Doors open at 9 p.m. Spanish Moon is at 1109 Highland Road.