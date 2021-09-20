What to do in BR this week: Wreath making, kayaking and short films

Start your day with Kayaks and Coffee at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park Tuesday

Start off your morning right with Kayaks and Coffee Tuesday, Sept. 21, at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park at 901 Stanford Ave.

Enjoy a morning out on the water with friends and Baton Rouge locals. After all the kayaks come back to shore, you can sip on a steaming cup of joe for the perfect way to start your day. Kayaks and Coffee starts at 10 a.m. and will wrap up around noon.

Tickets are $10 for residents of East Baton Rouge. Non-residents can also rent a kayak for the morning at a price of $12. Register for Kayaks and Coffee here.

Critique finalists from the Manhattan Short Film Festival at Manship Theatre Thursday

Unleash your inner film critic at Manship Theatre Thursday, Sept. 23.

You will have the opportunity to watch and judge the 10 finalists of the Manhattan Short Film Festival. The 10 featured films were chosen from more than 900 entries from around the world. Join audiences from all over as you cast your votes to decide who makes the final cut.

Tickets for the film festival are $6.50 and can be purchased here. The event begins Thursday at 7 p.m.

Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Jam out to Colony House at Mid City Ballroom Friday

Get your indie rock fix from Colony House at Mid City Ballroom this Friday, Sept. 24.

Enjoy a new, genuine twist on rock ‘n’ roll from this Nashville quartet. They’ll perform hits like “You Know It,” which gained massive popularity on TikTok.

Tickets are $16 and can be purchased here. Doors are set to open at 7 p.m. with the show taking place at 8 p.m. Check out more information about Colony House here. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.

