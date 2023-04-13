A book bazaar, concert, Mario Kart tournament and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Explore new and old books this weekend

LSU Libraries is hosting Friends of the LSU Libraries 2023 Book Bazaar from Thursday, April 13 to Sunday, April 16.

This book sale will offer over 60,000 books—new, used, rare and collectable—along with CDs, vinyl records and DVDs. Guests will have the chance to find collectables on architecture, history, art and more that date back to the 1800s. Sunday will allow participants to fill a provided box with books, other than collectables, for $5.

The event is free to attend and begins at 9 a.m. each day. It will end at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 4 p.m. on Sunday. It is at the John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum on AgCenter Drive.

See the The Marshall Tucker Band on Friday

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is hosting The Marshall Tucker Band on Friday, April 14.

There’s not many bands that last through 50 years of touring together. See this rock band perform its soul-moving songs on stage for its 50th Anniversary Tour. Can’t you see, oh, can’t you see, that this performance will fill guests with nostalgia.

Tickets are $25 to $130. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the L’Auberge Event Center, 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Drink beer and play Mario Kart on Saturday

Tin Roof Brewing Co. is hosting a Mario Kart Triple Beer Release And Tournament on Saturday, April 15.

Guests can taste Tin Roof’s three new beers—Rainbow Road IPA, DK Jungle IPA and Sweet Heat Canyon IPA—while competing on its LED screen set on the brewery’s lawn. Prizes from BR.cade and Tin Roof will be given to the winners, and its new food truck will serve Italian-themed food in correlation with the tournament.

The event is from noon to 9 p.m. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. and the tournament commences at 6 p.m. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Eat crawfish in a costume on Sunday

LEUR is hosting Call Me Crawdaddy at Circa 1857 on Sunday, April 16.

All ages are invited to celebrate this combination of queer and Cajun culture. Obviously there will be plenty of crawfish by the Crawfish Couyon, but there will also be music, art, dancing and a costume contest. All proceeds will help Baton Rouge Pride fund its Baton Rouge Pride Festival in June.

Tickets can be pre-ordered or purchased at the event. Three pounds of preordered crawfish will cost $25, 5 pounds will be $35, and 7 pounds will cost $45. Costume contest registration is located just below ticket preorders on its website. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Circa 1857 is at 1857 Government St.