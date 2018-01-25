Through tribal rhythms, five-part harmonies and pop hooks, six-piece bilingual pop project Sweet Crude sets out to reconnect with its Louisiana lineage. Tomorrow night, Jan. 26, head to Spanish Moon to catch this unique band in concert.

Sweet Crude, which formed in 2013, alternates between Louisiana French and English. By setting the native Louisiana French dialect to music outside of the Cajun genre, the band does what they can to keep the language alive.

They’ve played shows from here to New York and they’ve been making the North American festival circuit. Additionally, music from their EP Super Vilaine can be heard in FX’s smash hit American Horror Story. Their debut LP, Créatures, was released last year. The album pays homage to Louisiana culture.

Sweet Crude will be joined by Baton Rouge-based neo-soul band RiaRosa. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased here. All ages are welcome. The concert begins at 9 p.m. Spanish Moon is at 1109 Highland Road.