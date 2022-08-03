Bikes, brunch, Tiger Stadium wine tastings and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Sip wines in Tiger Stadium Saturday

The Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic is throwing a party Tiger fans and wine enthusiasts won’t want to miss on Saturday, August 6 .

BROC’s Annual Rock and Wine at Tiger Stadium will feature wine tastings, music and silent and live auctions. Lucky patrons might even meet Mike the Tiger. Take this opportunity to enjoy time with friends and family while supporting the group’s local doctors.

LSU’s Tiger Stadium – Stadium Club is at North Stadium Drive on LSU’s campus. The event lasts from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $100 to $125. Purchase tickets here.

Biker bash Saturday

If motorcycles are your thing, you might want to clear your schedule this Saturday, August 6, for Mike Bruno’s Freedom Harley-Davidson’s “Smokin’ Saturday” event.

Enjoy Baton Rouge’s motorcycle scene at the Harley-Davidson dealership with free hot and smoked sausage, baked beans, chips, beer and soft drinks. Pair all of that with live music by T.J. Meloncon, the chance to check out the new bikes coming to the showroom and an appearance by Queenz of the South, an all-female Harley-riding motorcycle club.

Mike Bruno’s Freedom Harley-Davidson is at 5853 Seigen Lane. The event starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

Oktoberfest comes early Saturday

Tin Roof Brewing Company is so excited for Oktoberfest that they’re kicking the festivities off early this year on Saturday, August 6.

This event will celebrate Tin Roof’s new Bavarian Nights Marzden Lager that’ll hit the taproom soon. The company says the brew “tip-toes the line between a caramel rich amber-hued brew and the clean brilliance of a lager.” Oak & Smoke Food Truck will be there all day with its specially crafted Oktoberfest menu that features Bavarian soft pretzels and beer cheese. Grammy-nominee Julian Primeaux is also slated to perform.

Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming Street. The event starts at 12 p.m. Keep up with any event updates on Tin Roof’s social media platforms.

Brunch, bike and browse art Sunday

Leola’s Cafe is known for chill and interesting Sunday Fundays, and this Sunday, August 7, is no different.

To coincide with the LSU’s Museum of Art free admission Sundays on the first Sunday of every month, the Government Street cafe is hosting a Bike and Brunch event. So, bring your bike and come prepared for a post-brunch bike ride to the museum. This ride is perfect for people of all ages who want to spend their Sunday afternoon in a fun, new way.

Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House is at 1857 Government Street. Brunch starts at 12 p.m. and the event should last until about 3 p.m.