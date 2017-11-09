Ever wanted to get the thrill of bidding on one-of-a-kind pieces of art? BREC’s Baton Rouge Gallery’s annual live art auction KINETICS offers just the opportunity. And the best part about it? The more than 30 works up for bid—made by local visual artists—start at $100 each, meaning art collecting isn’t just for the wealthy elite anymore.

The event “celebrates the energy of contemporary art, specifically in Louisiana’s capital city, providing a chance for arts supporters, business leaders and community members to share their passion for the visual arts,” according to a press release.

Guest emcee Gordon Mese will kick off the event. Guests can enjoy food from Chef Sean Rivera, wine from Marcello’s, beer from Tin Roof and a live performance from the five-piece soul/funk band, Alabaster Stag.

The event is 7-10 p.m. at Baton Rouge Gallery in City-Brooks Park. Buy tickets here, and check out images of artworks up for bid and a video of last year’s event below:

