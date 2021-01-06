It’s officially award season. Today marks the kick-off of the 2021 Best of 225 Awards. Cue the confetti!

Nominations are the first part of the awards process—and are arguably the most important. Your write-in nominations today will 100% determine which people and businesses end up on the ballot this spring.

With that said: Starting at 1 p.m. today, head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses for this year’s awards. Nominations open today, Jan. 6, and run through Wednesday, Feb. 10. Anyone can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like, as long as they are current residents of the 225 area code.