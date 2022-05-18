Beer and bingo, a country concert, wine at the zoo and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Rock out at the Texas Club Thursday

Bust out your boots and get ready to dance and sing along as Jessie James Decker and Adam Doleac take the stage at the Texas Club this Thursday, May 19.

As an author, singer songwriter, TV personality and more, Jessie James Decker proves that she can do it all. Don’t miss out on the chance to hear her perform all her hits here in Baton Rouge. Along with Decker, Adam Doleac will take the stage and keep the country hits going all night long.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.

Have a wild time at the Baton Rouge Zoo

Head over to the Baton Rouge Zoo this Friday, May 20, for the Wild Wine Walk.

Check out the zoo as you sip varietals and try foods from local eateries. Stroll through the animal exhibits and stop by each station to sample spirits and small bites. It’s sure to be a wild time.

The Wild Wine Walk is from 4-7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50. Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road.

Make your own podcast Saturday

Get tips and tricks for studio audio recording at Jones Creek Regional Library this Saturday, May 21.

Along with learning how to use audio recording equipment, this class will also teach students to make their own podcasts. Once you take this class, you’ll receive access to the library’s studio to record your own work and creations.

The Audio Badging Class is from 2:30-4 p.m. You can register here. Jones Creek Regional Library is at 6222 Jones Creek Road.

