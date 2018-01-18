There are about half as many alligators in Louisiana as there are people, but how much do you really know about them? Next Tuesday, stop by the LSU Hilltop Arboretum for “The History of the American Alligator,” a presentation by John Currier.

The presentation will provide an in-depth explanation of the alligator life cycle and the sustainable scientific management program, which was set forth by the state and serves as a model for the rest of the world.

Currier is a retired public school teacher and principal, but, for 35 years, he has harvested alligators commercially and for 30 years, he has been licensed as a nuisance alligator hunter.

Louisiana deals with about 3,000 nuisance alligators each year, and this program is meant to minimize conflicts between alligators and humans. Hunters track down the alligators and either harvest or relocate them, depending on the circumstances.

“The History of the American Alligator” is presented in partnership with the Hilltop Arboretum, the Capital Area Native Plant Society and Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge. Admission is $5 for members of these organizations and $10 for non-members. Both will pay at the door.

The presentation is 6:30-8 p.m. next Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum. The arboretum is at 11855 Highland Road.