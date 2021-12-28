Baton Rouge’s drag brunch scene is on the rise

Caliente Mexican Craving

Caliente started hosting drag brunches in June for Pride month. Since then, the Mexican restaurant has gotten creative with fun themes related to holidays and current events. There was even an Olympics-themed drag brunch during the summer Olympics, with queens representing various countries. Tickets usually cost about $45, which includes a brunch menu item and bottomless mimosas. Head over to Caliente’s website to join its email list so you never miss out on a drag brunch. Caliente Mexican Craving is at 1072 W. Lee Drive.

Rio Tacos and Tequila

Located on Third Street, Rio Tacos and Tequila is fairly new to the downtown Baton Rouge scene. But it has already established itself as a fun place to catch a drag brunch. On Halloween, Rio hosted its first drag brunch. Admission was only $13 and presale tickets sold out fast. Keep an eye out on Rio’s Instagram to see when the next one will be. Rio is at 333 Third St.

Cheba Hut

Though this “toasted” sub shop may seem small, the outdoor patio is the perfect place to host a drag brunch. In October, Cheba Hut hosted its first drag brunch—naturally with a Halloween theme. Tickets sold out fast, and all the proceeds were donated to the O’Brien House. Cheba Hut owner Meredith Beck-Wiggins says she plans to charge an entry fee for future drag shows and then donate all the proceeds to causes that are important to her and her staff. Beck-Wiggins also says Cheba Hut is planning a Mardi Gras-themed drag brunch in 2022. Cheba Hut is at 411 Ben Hur Road.

Splash Nightclub

Splash may be Baton Rouge’s hub for LGBT events and drag shows—even hosting performances by alums of RuPaul’s Drag Race—but the nightclub is known to host a few drag brunches, too. Splash has held a variety of themed drag brunches that include an all-you-can-eat buffet before the queens take the stage. Your ticket includes a show, a brunch buffet, games and good times. Check out Splash’s Instagram to find out more information about upcoming drag brunches and its regular nighttime drag shows. Splash Nightclub is at 2183 Highland Road.

More ways to drag up your life

Head over to George’s Place downtown, the longest-running gay bar in Baton Rouge, for drag shows every Friday and Saturday night, usually starting at 11 p.m. Cedarcrest Bar by Provo off Airline Highway regularly hosts drag shows. Also, keep up with Red Cake Events, which has hosted drag brunches and drag shows in places like Gallery 14 and The Varsity this year.

