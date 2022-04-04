Search PLANT THERAPY

Ebb and Flow Festival returns to downtown Baton Rouge this weekend. Photo courtesy Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge's art, culture and history are on full display at this year's Ebb and Flow Festival





#225BATONROUGE The good times will be flowing this weekend for the Sixth Annual Ebb and Flow Festival in downtown Baton Rouge. The festival, started by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, strives to teach the community about the city’s ecology and to celebrate all the things that ebb and flow in Baton Rouge through an arts and cultural lens. Bring the whole family out this Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10, for two full days of entertainment, arts and culture of the Capital City. The festival is free to the public and will provide attendees with access to education and activities about film, literature, physical health, water studies and more. There will also be local artists and entertainers present to show off their creative skills and talents. After two years of unconventional festival celebrations, Arts Council CEO and President Renee Chatelain says she’s excited that the festival is back to its two-day, in-person roots. Still, Chatelain says there are plenty of new things to expect at this year’s Ebb and Flow Festival.

For one, the festival will utilize the new Cary Saurage Community Arts Center as one of many locations (also including Rhorer Plaza and Town Square on North Boulevard) to host interactive classes that will give visitors the opportunity to dance, play instruments, try out different art techniques and more.

This year the festival will also feature an area to welcome immigrant families from Afghanistan and Ukraine. The festival will be giving these families welcome bags and special passes that will get them into culturally-relevant events. The families will also receive transportation and translators so that they can enjoy everything that comes with a Louisiana festival.

“Talking about the idea of ebb and flow, there’s also a migration of people coming to our city,” Chatelain says. “There are people we want to welcome into our community and we just want to do something to make them feel at home immediately.”

At the festival, expect to see various activities like a boys’ ballet class, yoga for children, a book club on coastal issues, film screenings and so much more. On Saturday night, American R&B and funk band Con Funk Shun will perform live to end the festival’s first night with a bang. Attendees can also vote for their favorite artwork in the statewide juried art competition, Art Flow. The winner of the competition will be announced Sunday at 3 p.m. Find the full schedule here.

The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. To find out more information about the event, check out the Ebb and Flow Festival’s website. If you want to help out the festival, sign up to be a volunteer here.