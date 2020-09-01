Hurricane Laura ripped through parts of southwest Louisiana and Texas last week, and its 150 mile-per-hour winds made it the strongest hurricane to strike Louisiana in over a century. As our neighbors in the Lake Charles area rebuild, there are so many ways we in Baton Rouge can help out—from buying a meal to supplying toiletries. Here’s a list of organizations and locations in and around Baton Rouge putting together donation drives to help hurricane victims.

Baton Rouge Area Foundation

When + where: Ongoing online

What to do: Click here to donate to the recovery fund. The fund will go toward Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana Hurricane Relief and Recovery Fund’s efforts.

Cajun Navy

When + where: Ongoing online

What to do: Shop Cajun Navy’s Amazon wishlist to provide items to hurricane victims. Items include tarps, hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

CounterspaceBR

When: Ongoing

Where: 3753 Perkins Road

What to do: Bring the bakery your supplies like toiletries, water, Gatorade and new underwear or socks, or shop its relief Amazon wishlist.

Louisiana Pet Food Bank

Where: Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville at 38432 W. Airline Drive; Agape Baptist Church of Denham Springs at 25353 S. Walker Road; and PetSmart Gonzales at 40451 Lowes Ave.

What to do: Louisiana Pet Food Bank has teamed up with Hurricane Laura Urgent Rescue Alliance to fill two trucks with pet food and pet supplies to bring to areas affected by the hurricane. Bring the food or supplies to any of those locations to donate.

La Divina Italian Cafe

When: Ongoing

Where: 3535 Perkins Road

What to do: If you were displaced by Hurricane Laura, La Divina is offering free meals, dine in or carry out, using donations previously collected. Check out La Divina @ladivinaitaliancafe for more information.

Photographer Jordan Hefler

When: Sept. 1-2

What to do: Up your photo game by purchasing one of Hefler’s presets packages (linked on her Instagram page @jordanhefler). She’ll be donating 60% of the sales to hurricane relief efforts.

Healing Place Church

Where: 1902 Highland Road

When: Sept. 1-4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

What to do: Drop off goods such as bottled waters, drinks, snacks, granola bars, diapers and canned food.

Baton Rouge General Care Center

Where: 8585 Picardy Drive

When: Sept. 1-4, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

What to do: Baton Rouge General has opened a care center to accept donations for Hurricane Laura victims. Supplies needed include water diapers, trash bags, snacks, coolers, feminine products, pet food, rubbermaid containers and tarps.