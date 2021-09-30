What to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Free concerts, haunted houses, arts market and more

Sing along to soul music at Live After Five Friday
Baton Rouge’s Downtown Business Association is proud to announce that its outdoor concert series, Live After Five, is back this Friday, Oct. 1.
After many postponements and cancellations, Live After Five is back to being in-person. If you’ve had a long week at work, get ready to end your week with some quality music. This week’s musicians are Curley Taylor and Erica Falls. These acts will rock the stage with some zydeco, blues and soul to get your weekend started.
These concerts are free to the public. The full lineup and more information about Live After Five can be found here. Live After Five is held at the Galvez Stage at Rhorer Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge.
Get a fright at opening night of The 13th Gate Friday
Known as one of the most frightening attractions in the country, The 13th Gate is ready to kick off another successful season of spook this Friday, Oct. 1.
Starting off Halloween month with a bang, The 13th Gate is ready to bring fright to all visitors. With 13 scary sections, this haunted house is not for the faint of heart.
Tickets start at $30 for general admission and can be purchased here.
Meet local DJs at College Radio Day Friday
LSU’s radio station, KLSU, will host its annual College Radio Day at Tin Roof Brewery this Friday, Oct. 1.
Come out and meet local DJs from LSU and enjoy beer and free music. The lineup for the night includes SPLLIT, Jireh, Wumbo and _thesmoothcat.
College Radio Day starts at 5 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. Find more info here. Tin Roof Brewery is at 1624 Wyoming St.
Discover Capital City art at the Baton Rouge Arts Market Saturday
Enjoy a morning of fresh air and local art at the Baton Rouge Arts Market this Saturday, Oct. 2.
This art market occurs on the first Saturday of every month, so don’t miss out on October’s market. The art market is held in conjunction with the weekly Red Stick Farmers Market—so you can enjoy the two events during your morning.
Admission is free. The Baton Rouge Arts Market will last from 8 a.m. to noon. Find it at Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. More information can be found here.
Enjoy a free concert at Sunday in the Park
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is continuing its outdoor fall concert series this Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza.
On Sunday, Longneck Society will take the stage with its harmonizing covers. If you like guitars, fiddles and accordions, you’ll love Longneck Society.
These concerts are free all fall long. The rest of the lineup can be found here. The Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza is at 100 Lafayette St.