What to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Free concerts, haunted houses, arts market and more

Get a fright at opening night of The 13th Gate Friday

Known as one of the most frightening attractions in the country, The 13th Gate is ready to kick off another successful season of spook this Friday, Oct. 1.

Starting off Halloween month with a bang, The 13th Gate is ready to bring fright to all visitors. With 13 scary sections, this haunted house is not for the faint of heart.

Tickets start at $30 for general admission and can be purchased here.

Meet local DJs at College Radio Day Friday

LSU’s radio station, KLSU, will host its annual College Radio Day at Tin Roof Brewery this Friday, Oct. 1.

Come out and meet local DJs from LSU and enjoy beer and free music. The lineup for the night includes SPLLIT, Jireh, Wumbo and _thesmoothcat.

College Radio Day starts at 5 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. Find more info here. Tin Roof Brewery is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Discover Capital City art at the Baton Rouge Arts Market Saturday

Enjoy a morning of fresh air and local art at the Baton Rouge Arts Market this Saturday, Oct. 2.

This art market occurs on the first Saturday of every month, so don’t miss out on October’s market. The art market is held in conjunction with the weekly Red Stick Farmers Market—so you can enjoy the two events during your morning.

Admission is free. The Baton Rouge Arts Market will last from 8 a.m. to noon. Find it at Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. More information can be found here.

Enjoy a free concert at Sunday in the Park

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is continuing its outdoor fall concert series this Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza.

On Sunday, Longneck Society will take the stage with its harmonizing covers. If you like guitars, fiddles and accordions, you’ll love Longneck Society.

These concerts are free all fall long. The rest of the lineup can be found here. The Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza is at 100 Lafayette St.

