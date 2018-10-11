The Red Stick’s most popular rap artist is taking his talents back to Baton Rouge for what’s sure to be a raucous homecoming show.

That’s right—Kevin Gates is in town, and he’s performing at the Raising Cane’s River Center tonight.

Gates is fresh off the release of Luca Brasi 3, the third installment in a series of projects that dates back to his first major mixtape, The Luca Brasi Story.

While Gates is no stranger to Baton Rouge (for obvious reasons), tonight’s performance is a testament to how successful he has become in the world of hip-hop—not just any rapper has the chops to play an arena.

To see for yourself how far Gates has come since his career began in 2007, purchase tickets for tonight’s show here. Ticket prices vary by seating location. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road.

And if you need a refresher on Gates’ music, listen to his single “Find You Again” from Luca Brasi 3. (Fair warning, though, it’s explicit).