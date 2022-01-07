Baton Rouge Mardi Gras still plans to roll despite omicron concerns

Local officials and Mardi Gras krewes are “cautiously optimistic” that parades will roll as planned this year despite COVID-19 concerns.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says it’s too early to say if the latest surge of the omicron variant will force cancellation of Mardi Gras balls and parades.

“We are continuing to promote Mardi Gras as if it’s going to occur,” says Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo.