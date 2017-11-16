Local artists, musicians and chefs will paint the town green at the inaugural Green Up Red Stick fundraising event hosted by Baton Rouge Green this Saturday, Nov. 18.

The event will feature makers from the Mid City Makers Market, including Southern Concrete Studio, Beneath the Bark, Chase Mullen Studios, Mimosa Handcrafted, Samara Thomas, Wascome Woodworks and Damien Mitchell. Makers will sell and showcasing their works, offering Baton Rougeans a behind-the-scenes look at their creative processes.

Food and beverages will be provided by MJ’s Cafe, Southfin Southern Poké, Brew Ha-Ha, Walk-On’s Catering, Cane Land Distilling Company, LA 1 South, Tin Roof Brewing Co. and Coca Cola.

Attendees can expect lively performances from intergalactic space/jazz band Captain Green, as well as musician Clif St. Laurent, who appeared on season 10 of American Idol.

Event proceeds will benefit Baton Rouge Green, supporting its mission to “lead, educate and inspire the planting and sustaining of our community’s trees and green spaces.”

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here. Green Up Red Stick is 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18. The event will be held at the Main Library at Goodwood at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.