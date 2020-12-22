School’s out for the holidays—now what?

For those who are looking for safe fun over the holiday break, 225‘s digital exclusive guide 225 Things to Do in a Pandemic is full of local adventures. Below, we’ve updated a few ideas from our list for the holiday season. But you can find plenty of other activities by flipping through the full 48-page guide, whether it be for outdoors and recreation, food and drink, activities, shopping and services or events.

1. Virtually attend Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s holiday productions. Make a donation to the theater and you’ll receive access to a 2003 recording of The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou.

2. Send a New Year’s postcard to your loved one. The pandemic has separated us from many of our friends and family, but snail mail can be a safe way to show them you care. Pick up a unique card they’ll appreciate from Blackbird Letterpress’ shop—or order one online from a local artist like Aline Prints + Design—and then get to writing!

3. Spend an afternoon tracking down all the Little Free Libraries in town. They look like miniature houses—or in some cases, barns and schoolhouses. But these small structures are full of donated books and magazines. The publications are free for the taking, and you never know what you’ll find inside. You might even encounter a cool vintage find to gift someone for the holidays.

4. Pretend you’re an Olympian and get on the ice. The Raising Cane’s River Center’s Skating on The River event runs through Jan. 3 this year.

5. Make a DIY mask chain to wear around your neck. Make that mask as festive as your holiday outfit. Choose from an assortment of beads at Cajun Bead Crafts and pull up Pinterest to make your own original version of the latest trending mask accessory.

6. Organize your closet—perhaps with a little help. With a new year approaching, it’s a good time to channel Marie Kondo and get rid of anything in your closet that doesn’t spark joy. The teams at Chaos Organizing or South Coast Organizers can provide an assist if the job is too overwhelming to tackle on your own.

7. Head to Scott’s Bluff at Southern University for the best winter sunsets. Drive through Southern to the west side of campus, and you’ll get to a bluff overlooking the river known as “the Bluff.” Legend has it this is where the famous “red stick”—from which Baton Rouge got its name—was found. Everyone entering the campus must have their temperatures checked and wear a mask.

8. Shop local for your last-minute gifting needs. Pages 38 to 43 of the guide are full of info on local boutiques and online shops you can support.

9. Snap a family holiday photo with the “Sing the River” Rotary Club sculpture on the Mississippi River levee. The large metallic sculpture, designed by artist Po Shu Wang, is both a sight and a sound to behold: It plays music that correlates with the tides of the river. Check it out downtown at the intersection of River Road and Florida Street.

10. Brave the inevitable sugar-dusting that will happen to your clothes at Coffee Call. Its bustling vibe and friendly menu make it a perfect spot to warm up from Baton Rouge’s chilly days with some beignets, hot chocolate and café au lait.