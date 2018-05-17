Tomorrow night, Baton Rouge Gallery kicks off the 20th season of Movies & Music on the Lawn with a screening of The Phantom of the Opera.

The summer film series combines popular silent films with local bands, who will perform a never-before-heard score during the film. Tomorrow night’s musical guest is Baton Rouge-based dream pop band Neon Mountain, who will perform a Phantom of the Opera score during the screening.

The Phantom of the Opera, released in 1925, tells the story of a deformed phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House and, in the name of love, wreaks murder and mayhem.

The founding members of Neon Mountain assembled the band in 2013. They are currently working on a sophomore album.

Tickets are $7 and may be purchased here. BRG members get in free.

Movies & Music on the Lawn begins at 8 p.m. tomorrow, May 18. The event will be held at Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.