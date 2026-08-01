August 2026’s calendar of can’t-miss events around the Capital Region

1

For the 16th year, celebrate art and culture from across the pond at the Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival at Manship Theatre, presented by the Baton Rouge Irish Club. Watch short and feature films, see Irish dancing performances, and vote for the best films. batonrougeirishfilmfestival.com

2

Learn about the past and look to the future at the Old Governor’s Mansion. Retro to Robots takes guests on a journey through technological advancements with vintage typewriters, tour guide robots, 3D-printed souvenirs and more. laogm.org

8

Break a leg! 225 Theatre Collective hosts the Louisiana Theatre Festival, a full day of workshops, classes and performances at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center in downtown Baton Rouge. Find it on Facebook.

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14+15

The Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival features live music, food trucks and a fantastic view of hot air balloons in the sky at BREC’s Zachary Community Park.

Find it on Facebook.

15

Sip, snack, give back and help “knock out” multiple sclerosis. The Knock Out MS Gala at L’Auberge Casino Hotel is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser with live music by Rewind Band, a silent and live auction, a bourbon basket raffle and more. knockoutmsfoundation.com

22

Kick off football season with the Ultimate Tailgate, a vendor event in Perkins Rowe hosted by Sweet Baton Rouge. Shop gameday-ready items from local businesses and taste competitors’ creations at the jambalaya cookoff. sweetbatonrouge.com

27

Get ready to wine and dine at the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s Fête Rouge, a food and wine event featuring more than 30 competing culinary creations and over 250 world-class wines to try. epicbr.org

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27-30

Grab the popcorn and support local talent in the independent film scene at the Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival at Manship Theatre. The fest features screenings, workshops, panels, networking and afterparties. batonrougeunderground.com

29

Indulge in nostalgia at Totally Rad Vintage Fest at the Raising Cane’s River Center . Shop for clothes, accessories, toys, games and home decor from the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s. Then, take a break from shopping at the free-play vintage arcade and Rad Rewind Museum. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Aug. 1: White Linen Night, artsdistrictneworleans.com

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Aug. 1+2: Satchmo SummerFest, frenchquarterfest.org/satchmo/

Aug. 8: Red Dress Run, noh3.com/RDR

ACADIANA

Aug. 9: Acadian Culture Day, bayouvermiliondistrict.org

Aug. 12-16: Delcambre Shrimp Fest, shrimpfestival.net

Aug. 15: Fête-Dieu du Teche, fetedieuduteche.org

This article was originally published in the August 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.