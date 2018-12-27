Red Stick native country band Parish County Line is bringing its Southern, down-home musical stylings to the stage of the Texas Club this Saturday.

Formed right here in Baton Rouge in 2012, Parish County Line was assembled by lead singer Derek Shipley after a long stint as a solo act in local bars and night clubs. The group now consists of Shipley, drummer Riley Varnado, bassist Travis Hood and guitarist Ross Pilcher.

Since its inception, the band has been a mainstay in the Capital City music scene, occasionally touring the region for gigs along the Gulf Coast (check out a performance at the Flora-Bama here).

Opening for Parish County Line at its Saturday show is country artist Dustin Sonnier. Listen to his hit track “Whiskey Makes Her Miss Me” here.

Tickets to Parish County Line’s performance at The Texas Club on Saturday, Dec. 29, are $10 and can be purchased here. The venue is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.