Make your way downtown Saturday morning for the Baton Rouge Arts Market.

The open air market, hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, is back for the first time since March. The Arts Market provides entrepreneurial opportunities to established and up-and-coming artists in the area, while simultaneously fostering creative community relationships.

This November, the Arts Market celebrates its 20th birthday. To mark the occasion, there will be special performances and activities at all of the markets held the rest of this year.

At this month’s market, student musicians from East Baton Rouge’s Talented Music Program will perform. There will also be an Afterschool Alliance Advocacy booth set up, with informational materials and activities to engage the community, a “write your policy makers” station, and afterschool swag.

On your stroll through the market, you’re sure to find a unique variety of handmade arts and crafts, including pottery, cast and blown glass, jewelry, metal sculpture, hand-bound books, handmade soaps, mixed media, handmade garments, furniture, wood carvings, hand-painted silks, mosaics, hand-woven baskets and photography.

The market is held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market. The Arts Market takes place downtown at the corner of Fifth and Main streets. The event begins at 8 a.m. and wraps up at noon Saturday, May 5.